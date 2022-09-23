SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,088 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 31.0% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 24.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 331,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.