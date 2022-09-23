Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $39,587.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coupa Software Stock Down 4.7 %

COUP stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 53.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 637,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.4% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 522,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.