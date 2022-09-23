Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.43.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. Avantor has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

