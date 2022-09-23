Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.