Zhang Financial LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $154.01 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

