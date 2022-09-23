Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

