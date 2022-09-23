Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182,430 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 61,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.