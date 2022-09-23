Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

APS opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$73.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

