Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALXO stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ALX Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 427,260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 395,248 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also

