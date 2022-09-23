Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
ALXO stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
