Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $415.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $475.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.16.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $320.14 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.62 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.61.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

