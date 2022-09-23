Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 214,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,512,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,258,000 after purchasing an additional 722,956 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,294,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

