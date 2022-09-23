Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $280.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

