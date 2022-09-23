Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $960,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.90 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

