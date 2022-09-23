Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,740 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 113,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amcor by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,228 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amcor by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 891,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 118,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.15 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.