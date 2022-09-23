Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.46 and a 200-day moving average of $299.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

