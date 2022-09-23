Agilent Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE A opened at $124.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $174.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

