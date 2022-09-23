American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

