Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $979,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 445.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 369,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 301,739 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AT&T by 45.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

