3,981 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

