10,956 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $56.92 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

