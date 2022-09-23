Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.73 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

