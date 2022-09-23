Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 43 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $396.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

