Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:RM opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. The company has a market cap of $287.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $251,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,605 shares in the company, valued at $641,783.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,208. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

