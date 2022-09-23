Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,119,021 shares.The stock last traded at $92.85 and had previously closed at $91.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after buying an additional 198,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

