Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $487.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.36.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

