Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 159 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.38.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

