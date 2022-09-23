Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.41 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

