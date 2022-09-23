Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,141 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $487.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.36.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

