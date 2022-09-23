Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 15,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,965,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

