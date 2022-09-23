ACG Wealth Makes New $143,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,364,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,663,000 after buying an additional 102,331 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

