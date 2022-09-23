XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMAO opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25. XOMA has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 24,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,732,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

