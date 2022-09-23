ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004179 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,350,795 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

