Aryacoin (AYA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $46,332.00

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $304,955.46 and approximately $46,332.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

