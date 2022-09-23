Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.

Shares of TR opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

