Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 156,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

