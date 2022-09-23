Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Scholastic Stock Performance
Scholastic stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scholastic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholastic (SCHL)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.