Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scholastic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.