iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $97.86

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.86 and last traded at $98.41, with a volume of 309060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

