YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

