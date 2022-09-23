Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 740 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $75.94 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

