Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 3.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5 %

PFE stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

