KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

