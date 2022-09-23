Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $836.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 483,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.