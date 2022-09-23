Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.