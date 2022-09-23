Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.