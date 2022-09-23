SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of SLS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.67. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

