SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of SLS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.67. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.59.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)
