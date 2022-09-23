Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCUS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,891.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 323,465 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

