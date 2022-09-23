Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

