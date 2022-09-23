Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.