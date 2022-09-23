Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,253. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 104,877 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

