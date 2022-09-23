Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

