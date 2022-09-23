Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

